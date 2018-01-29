Menu
Sport

Olympians get behind school sport program

Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt support Sports for Schools. Contributed

COFFS schools have the opportunity to score a share in millions of dollars of sports gear through Coles' Sports for Schools program.

More than 800 items of quality sports gear are up for grabs including cricket and softball bats, footballs, basketballs, javelins, hockey sticks, skipping ropes, badminton racquets, first aid kits and more.

Olympians Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt have joined forces to encourage schools to sign up to the program which starts next month.

"Everyone likes getting something new and hopefully this campaign will help a lot of schools get better equipment to help their students play safely and have more fun," Bolt said.

As of February 7, for every $10 spent at Coles stores (excluding fuel) customers will receive a Sports for Schools voucher.

At the end of the program vouchers are tallied and the school can order the sports equipment it needs.

Schools can register to take part in Sports for Schools at coles.com.au/sfs.

