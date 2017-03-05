Olympian smashes Coffs Tri race record

HE finished 24th in the Rio Olympics last year but Ryan Fisher easily finished first in the bcu Coffs Tri.

Fisher smashed the race record by almost three minutes, finishing the 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run in a tick over one hour and 47 seconds.

Olympic triathlete Ryan Fisher was too strong for the rest of the field in the bcu Coffs tri, setting a new race record. 5 March 2017 triathlon Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

For the 25 year-old, it was an exhausting way to see some of the sights Coffs Harbour has.

"I've only ever been to Coffs before for lunch one day, so I'd never really seen any of it before so it's a pretty spectacular way to see the area," Fisher said.

Fisher heard a reference to the race record as he was transitioning from the bike leg to the run but he admits he didn't give it much thought during the race.

"I didn't really think about it too much, I just put my head down and tried to go as hard as I could," the Brisbane triathlete said.

"It's a dumb race tactic but sometimes it pulls off."

Fisher finished ahead of reigning champ Lindsey Wall.

Wall was clearly fatigued after he crossed the finish line and he admitted the conditions got to him toward the end.

"The second half of the run really hit me. The temperature was picking up and I was just hanging out for the drink stations to cool myself down," Wall said.

"I got to the finish but I'm it (the race) wasn't too much longer."

With the Australian Olympic team member in the race, Wall admitted he felt like he was running for second before he even toed the line but was thrilled to be the one who finished closest behind Fisher.

"I was just aiming to stay as close to him (Fisher) as possible," he said.

"I didn't have any expectations to actually beat him today so to be as close as I was I'm really proud."

While there was a good margin between first and second in the men's race, the finish of the female section was thrilling.

Celia Sullohern was third out of the transition area at the start of the run leg but her win in last year's Coffs Harbour Running Festival proved that thefinal leg of the triathlon is easily her strength.

Madi Roberts was first into the run followed closely by reigning champ Holly Khan.

With less than 500 metres left in the run it was still Roberts and Khan in front but Sullohern was flying as the run hit the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

To the cheers of a healthy spectator throng Sullohern grabbed both runners in front of her to claim a memorable win.