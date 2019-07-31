Olivia Newton-John sells in Ballina

OLIVIA Newton-John has sold her sprawling rural property on the NSW far north coast, in a deal rumoured to be worth about $5 million.

The US-based superstar chose one of her oldest friends, Sydney agent Jillian McGrath, to handle the sale of the 75ha Ballina estate, which she has owned for some 40 years.

The property was listed with the northern beaches-based Ms McGrath, of McGrath Mona Vale, in February this year, and this week the property finally found a buyer.

Rural hideaway.

Jillian McGrath.

Olivia Newton-John, pictured earlier this month at Australia Consulate General's Residence in Los Angeles, USA, where she was presented with an Australia Day Honours Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) award.

A spokesman for Ms McGrath said she was unavailable for comment today, but confirmed the property had been sold.

It is believed the property sold within its most recent price guide of $5 million-$5.5 million, however the spokesman would not confirm this.

The two women have been friends for almost 60 years, meeting in 1961 when they were both 12-year-old girls living in Melbourne.

Six years later, their friendship deepened when they shared a flat in London.

In the 1970s the two friends moved together to the US, Olivia Newton-John went to Los Angeles and followed her musical dream. Jillian McGrath went to Canada, met and married a Canadian and they returned to Australia.

"But even then we saw each other on a regular basis," said Ms McGrath.

They have stayed in touch over the years, and when the Grease star decided to sell property at 30 Victoria Park Lane, Dalwood, she called on Ms McGrath, who is semi-retired, to find her a buyer.

Olivia Newton-John is now based in Florida with her husband John Easterling, and when she does go to the north coast, she stays at her spa retreat Gaia, near Byron Bay.

Her long-held estate comprises seven lots, bordered by parkland and a French-inspired country residence with terrace, tennis court and pond.

Olivia Newton-John planted 5000 trees and created a wildlife habitat.

"It is hard to describe the serenity," Ms McGrath told realestate.com.au in February.

Sweet dreams.

Classic style.

Rural outlook.

And Olivia really wants someone who will love the property and continue her work, someone who will take up where she left off," she said.

The four-bedroom home has stone arches, high ceilings and exposed timber beams.

There are stone staircases and vintage wood doors, a country-style kitchen and a master bedroom with freestanding bath tub.

