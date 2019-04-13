Olivia Jade’s friends throw shade

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli have been implicated in a college admission scandal. Picture: Frazer Harrison

Sources close to Instagram influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli say her friends "weren't surprised" to hear her parents allegedly bribed admissions staff to secure her a place at university.

A friend of the college student said Olivia Jade, 19, was "never passionate" about studying and when news broke that her parents were allegedly involved in a bribery scheme to secure her a college spot, they said it "makes sense," according to Us Weekly.

Olivia Jade's parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused by the FBI of involvement in a US conspiracy to game the college admissions system.

The couple are accused of paying $US500,000 to a coach at the University of Southern California to falsely present their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli as competitive rowers for the school's team.

Both their daughters did not ultimately join the rowing team and had never previously trained in the sport.

"Olivia's friends weren't surprised when the scandal broke," a source told Us Weekly.

"They kind of went, 'Oh, that makes sense.' It's no secret she was never very passionate about school and didn't always put in the effort, so this wasn't that much of a shock."

A source said the influencer’s friends ‘weren’t surprised’ when news of the college bribery scandal broke. Picture: Instagram @oliviajade

In the past, Olivia Jade has made a number of comments about her education that resurfaced in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

"I do want the experience of, like, game days (and) partying," she said in 2018 clip. "I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

Olivia Jade has since apologised for coming across as "ungrateful".

In May last year she said she's "literally never at school" while filming a video. "Maybe they forgot I go there," she said. "I'm just kidding!"

They said is was ‘no secret’ that Jade showed little interest in her studies. Picture: Instagram @oliviajade

Olivia Jade has been keeping a low profile since the shocking scandal broke, which saw dozens of other wealthy parents arrested, including Oscar nominee and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

But US Weekly reported that Olivia Jade spent a night out partying, drinking and staying out late a few days before her parents rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors.

After losing a number of her brand partnerships in the wake of the scandal, the 19-year-old is reportedly trying to get back on her feet, according to US Weekly.

Loughlin and Giannulli were offered a plea deal by the US Attorney's office that included a minimum of two years behind bars. The couple rejected the offer.

The couple has now been served an addition charge of conspiracy to launder money, which has "drastically" increased the possible amount of prison time if they are found guilty.

The maximum penalty for money laundering is 20 years.