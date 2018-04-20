Menu
CHAMPION: Olissa Onley, 13, races to the board race finish line at Scarborough Beach in the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.
Sport

Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

Brad Greenshields
by
20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

THE Coffs Coast has produced a couple of young national title holders at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

It's a long way for Sapphire Beach resident Olissa Onley to travel from home to Cudgen Headland where she competes, but the added hours spent on the Pacific Highway with her family, including brother Kai who is a fellow competitor, have paid off.

The 13-year-old dominated the sand and the surf at Scarborough Beach in Western Australia to win both the 2km beach run and board ride in her age group.

To top it off, the Jetty High student also finished third in the board race.

Sawtell SLSC has also produced a national champion, with James Hill winning the under-15 board ride.

Hill's clubmate Alyssa Golding finished sixth in the final of the under-15 female board race.

