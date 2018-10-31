Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bellingen, Nambucca councils are arguing with the RMS for 'adequate' financial support.
Bellingen, Nambucca councils are arguing with the RMS for 'adequate' financial support. Trevor Veale
News

Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

31st Oct 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are concerns the proposed handover of the Old Pacific Hwy from the government to Bellingen and Nambucca Shire councils could impose a $300-million cost burden on the councils and their ratepayers.

With the new Pacific Hwy between Kempsey and Urunga now open, the councils are in final negotiations with Roads and Maritime Services over the compulsory handover of the old highway.

A joint statement released by the councils today claimed the impost is equivalent to a one-off special rate increase of 33% for Bellingen Shire and 45% for the Nambucca Shire.

"Both councils acknowledge the efforts and good will to date between RMS and the council in seeking a resolution to these issues,” the statement read.

"Without corresponding funding from RMS to manage the road, the transfer would have an immediate, negative impact on council's bottom line, with the value of the assets and annual depreciation charges challenging councils' long term financial sustainability.”

The handover would apparently negatively impact the councils' financial performance by an estimated $2.3million for Bellingen and $4.2million for Nambucca Shire.

The councils said they are currently negotiating the transfer with the RMS and are arguing for "adequate” financial support to accompany the handover to avoid the need for rate increases to maintain it.

The relevant sections of the old Pacific Hwy are valued at $298million, comprising 24 bridges valued at $16million and 32km of road valued at $182million at Nambucca, and eight bridges valued at $5million and 15km of road valued at $95million at Bellingen.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

    Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

    News Ryan Duffus was planning to marry his high school sweetheart before his untimely death in a workplace accident.

    Fraser slammed for 'false' bypass comments by council

    premium_icon Fraser slammed for 'false' bypass comments by council

    News Council has hit back at claims from Mr Fraser this week.

    Histories of Coffs Coast pubs retold

    premium_icon Histories of Coffs Coast pubs retold

    News REVEALED: The grand history of the Coffs Coast's pubs over the years

    Honourable community champion

    Honourable community champion

    News Hard working community member recognised.

    Local Partners