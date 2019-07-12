Old foes ready to scrap for club silverware

FIERCE RIVALS: Woolgoolga Seahorses hooker Michael Grant tries to get around Coffs Harbour Comets captain Brad Collinson when the two sides clashed in round six.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Old rivals will go to war on Saturday evening at Geoff King Motors Oval as the second instalment of the Dawes Harvey Cup for 2019 is staged.

Coffs Harbour Comets are humming at the top of the Group 2 table at the moment while Woolgoolga Seahorses are hanging in fifth and are looking to bounce back after a heavy loss last start.

Comets coach Vaughn Dawes said the fact he's playing for a cup named in his brother's honour makes it more special.

"It does. The funny thing is Lee Harvey had one year at Coffs and Dion had a year at Woopi. They're both club stalwarts and great characters who are well respected around the game,” Dawes said.

The Comets had their best game of the year two weeks ago against the Ghosts, before a mixed display last weekend against the Orara Valley Axemen.

Dawes said the performance wasn't all due to his troops.

"We played really well in the first half. We spoke at half time how well we had played to keep Orara scoreless,” he said.

"The second half was flipped on it's head. We had nine penalties blow against us and received just two.

"It was a Jekyll and Hyde refereeing performance.”

The first time the Comets and Seahorses met this year the Comets were reduced to 11-men for disciplinary reasons.

It was during this period late in the match Woolgoolga were able to mount a comeback and nearly steal victory.

Dawes hopes his side prove this time around there is more of a gulf between the sides than what the 22-18 scoreboard suggested.

"They were our worst two halves of football all year. The penalty count was 15-13 in that game. We won but it really felt like a loss.

"So we're hoping to not emulate that game this time around.”

The event is also doubling as the Comets' old boy day, with a big crowd expected.

Kick off for first grade is 5.15pm, with the ladies league tag getting the day under way at 1.30pm.

The other fixture Saturday afternoon features the Macksville Sea Eagles hosting the Grafton Ghosts. Macksville must win to keep their season alive.

In Sunday's games Orara hosts Bellingen at 2.45pm at Coramba while South Grafton entertains Sawtell in a pivotal match-up for finals positions.