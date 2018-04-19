Old firm joins the newlook centre

bcu today announced it will relocate its offices to the newlook Coffs Central.

bcu today announced it will relocate its offices to the newlook Coffs Central. Matt Deans

COFFS Coast credit union bcu today announced the relocation of its corporate teams and a retail store into the new Coffs Central site.

Relocating its Park Avenue retail store to the ground floor of the Coffs Central Shopping Centre, will offer its clients a convenient central location with modern facilities to more efficiently service members and businesses.

In a statement released to the Advocate, bcu said it would also be relocating its corporate teams to newly built commercial premises in Coffs Central.

Currently, these teams are operating from the former store premises on Park Beach Rd and also in Park Ave.

Acting CEO Alan Butler said the move highlights bcu's dedication to supporting the local business community and also provides bcu with the space and flexibility to continue to grow with the community into the future.

"We are looking forward to locating the bcu team into Coffs Central, and supporting the rejuvenation of the Coffs CBD with the move," Mr Butler said.

"Local community banking is a key focus for bcu, and supporting our members with a new store in the Coffs Central shopping centre will provide extra convenience and service."

Gowings, the owners of Coffs Central, welcomed bcu into the newlook centre.

"Following the recent successful opening of Kmart, welcoming bcu to the precinct is the icing on the cake, and a significant addition to the revitalised Coffs CBD," the company stated.