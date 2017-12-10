Old faithful bridge to get some love and attention

The Macksville Bridge has served the community since 1931.

IT'S served the Macksville community and millions of travelling motorists on the Pacific Hwy for 86 years.

Now that it's about to get a hard easing of its workload thanks to the Macksville bypass which is expected to be opened to traffic shortly before Christmas, the Macksville Bridge will have some load testing carried out on it to identify any future maintenance requirements.

The load tests will take place on Wednesday and Thursday night and will require the bridge to be closed to traffic at times.

A Roads and Maritime spokesperson said part of the work involves determining the current load capacity of the structure and to ensure it's safe for continued use by heavy vehicles transporting freight.

"The load testing involves a 'crawl' test at three loads plus 'at speed tests'," the spokesperson added.

"Motorists are advised delays of up to 10 minutes are expected while each test takes place and the community is thanked for its patience in advance."