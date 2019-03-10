Menu
ALL SMILES: Action from the Comets Old Boys v Group 2 Old Boys at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.
News

Old boys show they still have it in special game

Sam Flanagan
by
10th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE clock was wound back a couple of decades at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday as stars from previous generations took to the field.

The Coffs Harbour Comets Old Boys side went up against a Group 2 Old Boys side in a fundraising game for the family of former Comet Shane Clouten.

Shane's partner Karina recently passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind Shane and her two sons Brock and Nate.

Some former Comets decided they needed to help their old teammate out, so came up with the idea of hosting the old boys game.

The match was played in good spirits with laughter shared on field between former fierce rivals.

Here's some photos of the game:

