IN HONOUR: Shane and Karina Clouten. A fundraising game is being played in Karina's honour after her passing. Sam Flanagan
Old boys are dusting off their boots for a special game

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Feb 2019 10:12 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Coast rugby league fraternity is uniting in four weeks time to support one of their own.

Karina Clouten tragically passed away from a long battle with cancer recently.

Karina was a valued member of the Coffs community, a loving wife to former Comets player Shane and caring mother to sons Brock and Nate.

The Coffs Harbour Comets have planned an event to help support the Clouten boys through this tough time.

"Having played with Shane and his young bloke now in juniors we started talking about how we could help them out,” former Comets player Andrew Mifsud said.

"A group of us said we should get together and do a charity game, so we have some old boys who played for Woolgoolga, Orara and Sawtell all coming back for it to take on the Comets old boys.

"Footy is close to Shane's heart and we knew it was something to help get him and his sons through this tough time.

"Rugby league does well when someone is doing it tough, everyone rallies together and helps them through.”

The old boys game will be contested between a Comets side and a Group 2 side.

"We are still looking for some players to come back and play, so hopefully the teams fill up soon,” Mifsud said.

Men of League have donated playing socks for the day and Lee Winkler has donated a $450 eight person surf lesson and Birch Carol and Coyle Cinemas movie tickets to be raffled off.

Geoff King Motors has also generously donated to the fundraising effort while The Big Banana has given a family pass to the Clouten boys.

The game will be played on Saturday, March 9 after the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup matches at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Registration for the game is $25 to assist with fundraising.

For more information on the old boys game or to register to play call Andrew Mifsud on 0418477516.

