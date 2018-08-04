Oh what a WRC Rally Championship feeling

BACK AGAIN: Toyota Australia has signed on as a major sponsor of Rally Australia.

TOYOTA Australia has renewed its sponsorship of Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

The company signed on as official vehicle supplier for the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) that hits the Coffs Coast in November.

Round 13 promises plenty of thrilling action as drivers including the Toyota GAZOO Racing team compete across 24 special stages covering 316km.

Harry and Lewis Bates - sons of legendary driver Neal who together with co-driver Coral Taylor dominated Australian rallying through the mid-1990s in their Celica GT-Four - will also compete in the Australian Rally Championship that runs in conjunction with the WRC categories.

Chief marketing officer Wayne Gabriel said Toyota had a long history in rallying and was proud to be able support this iconic Australian motorsport event.

"Toyota has competed in rallies across the globe from its first ever outing in the 1957 Mobilgas Round Australia Rally through to the three GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC cars currently running in the highest level of the WRC,” he said.

"Our involvement and support not only delivers spectacular thrills for fans but also provides valuable knowledge and experience that can then be fed back into our development of road cars for customers.

"Rally Australia is always a highlight given our unique gravel surfaces and mix of tight forest and open stages that are a serious challenge for drivers and deliver spectacular action for fans and we are pleased to support such a fantastic event,”

Rally Australia Chairman Ben Rainsford said he was proud to welcome Toyota as official vehicle partner for a second year for the world championship event.

Internationally, Toyota competes in premier motorsport categories including WRC, Super GT in Japan and Asia, NASCAR in the US and the World Endurance Championship where its T050 Hybrid sports cars recently scored a 1-2 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.