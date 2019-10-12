Menu
MY WORD: Coffs Coast people aren't ashamed of some the dodgy ink they've had over the years.
OH DEAR: Vote now for the Coffs Coast's worst tattoo

12th Oct 2019 4:33 PM
WE'RE on the hunt for the Coffs Coast's worst tattoo and our readers certainly haven't let us down with some interesting ink making the final cut.

We were overwhelmed with responses when we put the call-out on our Facebook page for dodgy tattoos, with some questionable ones unlucky to miss out. 

From regretful home jobs to things that, well, no one really knows what they're meant to be, our audience has delivered the goods. 

View the dodgiest 15 tattoos in our poll below and vote for the one you think is the worst.

Which is the Coffs Coast's worst tattoo?

