Ogier sets sights on Argentina

World Rally Championship leader Sébastien Ogier has won three of the opening four events in 2018.

World Rally Championship leader Sébastien Ogier has won three of the opening four events in 2018. @World Media Agency

THREE times Ogier has finished second in Argentina, now he wants the top step.

After five world titles and 43 victories, little is missing from Ogier's FIA World Rally Championship curriculum vitae - except for success in Argentina.

The Frenchman has the opportunity to put that right at this weekend's YPF Rally Argentina when he targets success in his ninth attempt at the South American classic.

Ogier is in strong form. He's won three of the opening four rounds in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta; back-to-back wins in Mexico and Corsica have earned a 17-point championship lead over Thierry Neuville.

"It's the only event Julien (co-driver Ingrassia) and I are yet to win and, even though I won't be fixated on a win this week, I would also love to stand on the top step of the podium in Argentina," Ogier said.

"We know the win won't be easy, but we have made a lot of progress this year and will certainly give it our best. The competition is strong, but if we can limit the time loss on Friday, which will be the key, I'm sure we'll be in with a chance."

As championship leader, Ogier starts first in Friday's opening leg. If dry, he will sweep a line through loose gravel, conceding valuable time to later starters who will benefit from cleaner and faster roads.

Rain is forecast before the start, which would likely turn the conditions in Ogier's favour.