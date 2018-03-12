Ogier leaves the field in his dust

SÉBASTIEN Ogier won Rally Guanajuato Mexico for the fourth time on Sunday afternoon to regain the lead of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The Frenchman surged from fifth to first in intense heat on Saturday before easing through the final leg in mountains near León to win the dirt road encounter by 1min 13.6ec in a Ford Fiesta.

Kris Meeke, last year's Mexico winner, was on course for a runner-up finish before tipping his Citroën C3 onto its side in the final day's opening speed test.

His error allowed Dani Sordo to claim second in a Hyundai i20, with Meeke a further 15.6sec back in third.

Ott Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris.

Ogier took four points for second with Jari-Matti Latvala claiming three in another Yaris in third.

Hyundai i20 duo Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen took two and one point respectively.

Ogier's win means the Frenchman has regained the championship lead from Neuville.

The next event is on the island of Corsica from April 5 to 8.

The Coffs Coast will host the final round of the World Rally Championship from November 15 to 18.