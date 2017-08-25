Offshore Superboats to joust on the Jetty

FULL THROTTLE: The high speed on-water action returns to Coffs Harbour this weekend with a round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championship.

MARITIMO Australia and 222 Offshore are neck-and-neck in two classes of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championship.

This weekend the third round of the championship comes to Coffs Harbour and the leading teams are desperate to grab an advantage in both the Aus 1 and Supercat Extreme classes.

Darren Nicholson and Peter McGrath drive the number 222 boat in the 222 Offshore team and the pair hold a slender lead of just two points over Maritimo's number 12 boat in the tight tussle for the Mark Lee Trophy.

The standings are similarly tight in the Supercat Extreme category which competes for the AOPC Trophy.

Maritimo #12 is top of the list with 339 points, only marginally ahead of 222 Offshore on 336 points and Mega Fuels third on 321 points.

The high octane action on the water that always draws a large crowd of locals to the shores of Coffs Harbour's Jetty will get under way on Saturday with the hour-long pole position shootout starting at 1pm.

There are two championship races on Sunday.

The first starts at 11am with the second shortly after at 1pm.

Both races are scheduled to last 30 minutes.

Con Saloumidis from the SUV Offshore team said those who made their way down to the Jetty this weekend wouldn't be disappointed.

"The number of boats is a little less than last year but certainly a lot more even," Saloumidis said.

"So it's probably going to be a lot more exciting."