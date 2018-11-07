Officers commended for bravery after Diggers Beach death

Sergeant Graham Hibbs and Leading Senior Constable Allison received awards from NSW Police for their efforts during an ordeal which saw the death of a 49-year-old at Diggers Beach last year.

TWO police officers have been commended for their swift and determined actions during a harrowing ordeal which saw the tragic death of woman at a Coffs Harbour beach.

The woman, 49, who was originally from Queensland had travelled from the United Kingdom with her husband to visit her extended family for Christmas in Coffs Harbour last year when the incident took place.

On December 17, the couple and their nephews were swimming at Diggers Beach when they became stuck in a strong rip and were reportedly pulled almost 400m from the shore.

According to police, when officers arrived at the beach they found the husband, who was a paramedic, performing CPR on his wife after she had been pulled from the water.

It is understood she had collapsed on the sand after saving one of her nephews from the rip.

At this point police said they believed up to four young family members were still caught in the rip.

They said Leading Senior Constable Richard Allison immediately commenced chest compressions on the woman and continued unabated for almost 30 minutes before paramedics arrived.

Leading Senior Constable Richard Allison was commended by NSW Police for his actions during the Diggers Beach incident last year. Trevor Veale

Meanwhile Sergeant Graham Hibbs immediately stripped down to his pants, grabbed a nearby surfboard and searched the water for hours until all the family members were located and accounted for.

The woman was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a critical condition, but tragically died at the hospital.

Leading Senior Constable Allison and Sergeant Hibbs were both presented with a Certificate of Merit from Superintendent Steve Clarke at the Coffs/Clarence Police District Awards ceremony held this morning.