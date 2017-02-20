Officer spends night in hospital after making arrest

AFTER sustaining a neck injury while trying to arrest a man in Coffs Harbour, a police officer spent a night in hospital.

At around 9pm on Saturday police were called to a unit on Camperdown St following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police officers reached the scene where they tried to arrest a 33-year-old man.

During the arrest procedure, a male senior constable sustained a neck injury. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment but was released the next day.

The 33-year-old man was arrested with assistance from additional officers, who were forced to use oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with destroy or damage property, intimidation, resist officer in execution of duty, and self administer/attempt self administer prohibited drug.

He was refused bail prior to appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

At that hearing the man was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday.