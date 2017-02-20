28°
News

Officer spends night in hospital after making arrest

20th Feb 2017 12:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER sustaining a neck injury while trying to arrest a man in Coffs Harbour, a police officer spent a night in hospital.

At around 9pm on Saturday police were called to a unit on Camperdown St following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police officers reached the scene where they tried to arrest a 33-year-old man.

During the arrest procedure, a male senior constable sustained a neck injury. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment but was released the next day.

The 33-year-old man was arrested with assistance from additional officers, who were forced to use oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with destroy or damage property, intimidation, resist officer in execution of duty, and self administer/attempt self administer prohibited drug.

He was refused bail prior to appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

At that hearing the man was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour local court nsw police

What would make renting better?

What would make renting better?

National survey finds renters face major challenges

Planting trees to help Bongil Bongil's koala population

Planting of more trees in Bongil Bongil National Park is being planned to aid the local koala population.

Challenge issued to plant best koala food trees in Bongil Bongil.

Northern NSW TV broadcasting rights sale withdrawn

STAYING PUT: Shows such as MasterChef on Channel 10 will continue to be broadcast in Coffs Harbour by Southern Cross Media.

No change to Coffs TV broadcasting operator

Rising dementia rates call for national funding

The report found that if nothing is done to reduce the prevalence of dementia, the cost to the community could reach a startling $18 billion in 2025.

Second leading cause of death continues to rise

Local Partners

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

"If your dog lives on one of those streets, I'd almost guarantee they will contract parvo virus if they are not vaccinated."

Be bold for change

International Women's Day will be celebrated next month in Coffs Harbour

Theme for International Women's Day is #Be Bold for Change.

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

Paul Murray listens to regions

The man who can talk underwater is ready to listen and broadcast it back to the pollies.

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 POA

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

TIDY &amp; MODERN INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 8/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $275,000 (Incl.

Unit 8 is part of an industrial complex located in the Isles Industrial Estate. This unit has a total floor area of approximately 102sqm with its own internal...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Large modern home on generous block With expansive mountain views.

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Beach Home in Great Order

66 Bluff road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Close to the beach and in tip top condition this family sized home represents a terrific opportunity to purchase a home you can move straight into. Featuring good...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

An exclusive private retreat

STUNNING: This North Sapphire Beach home is the ultimate in beach-side living.

An exclusive home in an exclusive address

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!