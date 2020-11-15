Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A female senior constable was bitten on the thumb.
A female senior constable was bitten on the thumb.
News

Officer bitten during arrest on the Mid North Coast

Janine Watson
15th Nov 2020 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN will face court after allegedly bitting a police officer during an arrest on the Mid North Coast overnight.

About 7.50pm (Saturday, November 14), officers from Mid North Police District were called to a home on Granite Street, Port Macquarie, following reports of a domestic violence-related incident.

Police arrived and, after speaking with a 39-year-old man, it’s alleged he became aggressive and charged at two officers, throwing them into a wall.

A struggle ensued as the man was being removed from the property, with a female senior constable bitten on the thumb.

The injured officer was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital where she underwent treatment.

The man taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with common assault, assault police officer in execution of duty cause aggravated bodily harm, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (Sunday, November 15).

Inquiries are continuing.

police news port macquarie resisting arrest
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROSPECT: Anderson heads north for trials

        Premium Content HOT PROSPECT: Anderson heads north for trials

        News Saints star in camp with Northern Heat before big opportunity on Gold Coast

        Oi! Don’t you think it's time to nominate mum?

        Premium Content Oi! Don’t you think it's time to nominate mum?

        Opinion If you know a local hero, perhaps its time to give them the recognition they...

        Sparkies hitting the skies for aerial inspections

        Premium Content Sparkies hitting the skies for aerial inspections

        News Essential Energy ditches the utes for something a little less conventional

        Is this the most dangerous stretch of road in Coffs?

        Premium Content Is this the most dangerous stretch of road in Coffs?

        News Watch as three different cars crash into the same ditch – and there is more