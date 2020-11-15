Officer bitten during arrest on the Mid North Coast

A female senior constable was bitten on the thumb.

A MAN will face court after allegedly bitting a police officer during an arrest on the Mid North Coast overnight.

About 7.50pm (Saturday, November 14), officers from Mid North Police District were called to a home on Granite Street, Port Macquarie, following reports of a domestic violence-related incident.

Police arrived and, after speaking with a 39-year-old man, it’s alleged he became aggressive and charged at two officers, throwing them into a wall.

A struggle ensued as the man was being removed from the property, with a female senior constable bitten on the thumb.

The injured officer was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital where she underwent treatment.

The man taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with common assault, assault police officer in execution of duty cause aggravated bodily harm, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (Sunday, November 15).

Inquiries are continuing.