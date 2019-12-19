Officer assaulted breaking up rowdy mob outside pub

A number of men had removed their shirts outside the venue in Coffs Harbour on Sunday and were ready to fight until police intervened. An 18-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court.

POLICE were called to a licensed premises in Coffs Harbour on Sunday to break up a large group of people gathered outside.

Coffs-Clarence police allege that approximately 20 people were gathered outside yelling threats at each other.

A number of men had removed their shirts and were about to engage in a physical altercation until police intervened.

While police were attempting to calm the situation, an 18-year-old man from Bellingen pushed a police officer in the chest.

He was arrested and charged for assaulting police.

He was later released on bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 13, 2020.

Threw a glass of wine in woman's face

On Sunday a 32-year-old Bucca man was arrested.

Police will allege he threw a glass of wine at the face of a female while at a house in Bucca. The 32-year-old was charged with assault and he was been bailed to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 17.