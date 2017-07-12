18°
Offering a helping hand to those most vulnerable

Jasmine Minhas
12th Jul 2017
HELP OUT: The crew at Lifeline needs volunteers.
HELP OUT: The crew at Lifeline needs volunteers. Trevor Veale

THEY'RE the point of call when we're most vulnerable, and to say their function in the community is important is an understatement.

But in order to continue their work the team at Lifeline North Coast, based in Coffs Harbour, is asking for help and has put the call out for more community members to train as volunteers on the Lifeline Crisis Line.

Lifeline provides those experiencing a personal crisis with a 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention hotline.

Lifeline supervisor Lyn Anderson said the need for more crisis supporters became evident after they answered around 240 calls in one weekend.

"At this Coffs Harbour phone centre we have two phones, and calls come from around Australia. Last month we had a weekend where our challenge was to have both of our phones manned by volunteers from 4pm Friday to midnight on Sunday,” Lyn said.

"Taking 240 calls over a weekend is unusual for us because we don't always have enough volunteers to always man both phones. But that weekend we did due to the great efforts of our wonderful volunteers.

"Today we are appealing to our community to think about volunteering as a way of supporting fellow Australians.”

The accredited training gives the skills to work with the callers, which includes a suicide intervention course and the mental health first aid certificate.

"No previous experience is necessary, just as long as you are willing to listen.”

Call 6651 4093 or email reception@lifeline.org.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
