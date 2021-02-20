‘Offensive’: Creme Egg ad sparks fury

A Creme Egg advertisement has sent viewers into a rage, after a gay couple were featured sharing one of the iconic chocolates in an intimate kiss. Picture: Supplied

A ridiculous homophobic petition complaining about a gay kiss in a Cadbury Creme Egg advert has sparked fury.

More than 25,000 people signed to say the ad was offensive to Christians, prompting a backlash, the Sun reports.

In the advert, real life couple Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran share a Creme Egg with their mouths, before the goo from the egg goes everywhere.

It has been praised by viewers - but thousands have accused Cadbury of trying to cause "gratuitous offence to members of the Christian community".

The advert features two men sharing the creme egg. Picture: YouTube

The petition reads: "By choosing to feature a same-sex couple, Cadbury's are clearly hoping to cause controversy and escape criticism, by claiming that any objections must be rooted in 'homophobia', but members of the LGBT community have also expressed their dislike of this campaign.

"Cadbury's should not be seeking to hide under cover of LGBT rights to conduct a campaign which sexually objectifies individuals.

"If the couple in question were heterosexual, the advertisement would likely be prohibited, given the sexually explicit and graphic nature of the kiss."

It continues: "Cadbury's are well aware of the religious significance of Easter.

"Therefore, they are trying to cause gratuitous offence to members of the Christian community during the most important feast in their calendar."

Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran are a couple in real life. Picture: @csdk2020/Instagram

A counter petition has since been set up against the original, titled 'DO NOT CANCEL The Cadbury's Creme Egg Advert With Two Men Kissing - In Fact Amplify It!'

It has already gained over 3,000 signatures, with one person commenting: "Finally some equality in advertising and the narrow-minded few are trying to ruin it."

Comments have also poured in online, with one person saying: "We seem to be going backwards in this country with regards to kindness, compassion and understanding."

Another added: "What the hell is wrong with people! Get over yourselves & step into the 21st century! This has absolutely zero impact on your miserable lives!"

Ad star Callum also previously hit back at the backlash.

He wrote on Instagram: "So it's OK when an advert sexualises a woman … to benefit the male gaze and make other women feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard.

"But it's not OK, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi-racial (strike one) gay couple (strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (strike three) eating/kissing/sexualised (strike four). Does anyone see how ridiculous this is? Like actual LOL."

The ad’s release in the lead up to Easter (a Christian feast day) added insult to injury for angry petition signers. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, others have praised the ad, saying: "Thank you for this from deep within my gay heart. Can't wait to watch the bigots melt down."

A spokesperson for Cadbury said: "Cadbury has always been a progressive brand that spreads a message of inclusion, whether it is through its products or brand campaigns.

"We are proud of our Golden Goobilee advert which celebrates the many ways that everyone can enjoy a Cadbury Creme Egg.

"To illustrate this and showcase the joy our products bring, a clip of a real life couple sharing a Cadbury Creme Egg was included in the advert."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Offensive': Creme Egg ad sparks fury