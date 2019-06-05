Truckies under police radar in week-long sting

HEAVY vehicle drivers risking their lives and the people around them were targeted by traffic taskforce over a five day period.

More than 850 drivers were intercepted by the taskforce and RMS heavy vehicle inspectors on the Pacific Highway in late May.

Police said the operation's focus was fatigue, loading and restraint offences, alcohol and drugged driving and the general maintenance and safety of heavy vehicles.

The mobile and stationary enforcement targeted the Pacific Highway between Port Macquarie and Ballina intercepting 347 heavy vehicles, conducting 320 random roadside breath tests and 200 mobile drug tests.

From these numbers, five heavy vehicle drivers tested positive to illicit drugs consisting of methamphetamine and cocaine.

A 34-year-old male heavy vehicle driver from Nundah Queensland returned a positive detection to methamphetamine on his second test, police said. He was prohibited from driving for a 24-hour period.

The joint NSW Police and RMS crackdown on the state's heavy vehicle fleet continues.

On top of that 89 national driver work diary traffic infringement notices were issued to heavy vehicle drivers for a range of fatigue related breaches.

Thirteen other traffic infringement notices were issued to heavy vehicle drivers for other offences.

Results also included 101 charges to be laid on heavy vehicle drivers for national driver work diary issues relating to severe and critical breaches of hours and administrative work diary issues.

Out of 47 heavy vehicle electronic control module downloads conducted, seven were found to be non compliant with ADR 65/00.

Seven defect traffic infringement notices were issued for a range of issues identified relating to heavy vehicle operators and drivers contravening the standards and one driver was also charged with having a severe dimension breach on his attached heavy vehicle trailer.