Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

A BILOELA man with a "body of domestic violence" convictions isn't "getting the message", a magistrate has said.

The 45-year-old man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for three breaches of a domestic violence order from September and October.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the DV order in place had a restriction on the man attending his former partner's home.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the couple had been together for 26 years and have four teenage sons.

The court heard the defendant had often attended his former partner's home, telling his son on one occasion to pass a message to his mother.

On another occasion, he took a child's bicycle from the backyard, another time, he asked to be let in to get his stuff.

When he was refused entry, the man threw a punch towards the woman, but missed her.

He then took a child's motorbike from the garage and rode it around a nearby park before returning and asking for a cigarette.

The man had a four-page criminal history and was on parole at the time of two of the breaches.

He received a wholly suspended sentence for the first two offences, operational for two years; and a nine-month prison term for the third.

He will be released on parole on January 10.

"Maybe one day you will get the message," Magistrate Cameron Press said.