Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed
Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed Contributed
Crime

Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Nov 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 14th Nov 2018 5:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BILOELA man with a "body of domestic violence" convictions isn't "getting the message", a magistrate has said.

The 45-year-old man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for three breaches of a domestic violence order from September and October.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the DV order in place had a restriction on the man attending his former partner's home.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the couple had been together for 26 years and have four teenage sons.

The court heard the defendant had often attended his former partner's home, telling his son on one occasion to pass a message to his mother.

On another occasion, he took a child's bicycle from the backyard, another time, he asked to be let in to get his stuff.

When he was refused entry, the man threw a punch towards the woman, but missed her.

He then took a child's motorbike from the garage and rode it around a nearby park before returning and asking for a cigarette.

The man had a four-page criminal history and was on parole at the time of two of the breaches.

He received a wholly suspended sentence for the first two offences, operational for two years; and a nine-month prison term for the third.

He will be released on parole on January 10.

"Maybe one day you will get the message," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Related Items

Show More
biloela domestic violence tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Last-ditch bid to extend My Health opt-out period

    premium_icon Last-ditch bid to extend My Health opt-out period

    Health MILLIONS of Australians will have My Health Records created for them starting from tomorrow without extra privacy protections unless the Senate signs off today.

    • 14th Nov 2018 6:17 AM
    Queensland tougher on partner killers than NSW

    premium_icon Queensland tougher on partner killers than NSW

    Crime Both men killed their pregnant partners in horrific circumstances.

    • 14th Nov 2018 5:19 AM
    Pink Silks Trust calls out for beneficiaries

    Pink Silks Trust calls out for beneficiaries

    Sport Mark dates of this charity golf day and race meet in your calendar

    Police investigate after fire destroys home

    premium_icon Police investigate after fire destroys home

    News House gutted by fire early in the morning.

    Local Partners