Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

Tim Howard
by
4th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly chased another woman down Prince St, Grafton, armed with a knife after a domestic dispute, was unsuccessful with an application to have her charges heard under the Mental Health Act.

In Grafton Local Court, solicitior Paul O'Connor's application to have Inger Malcolm's charges diverted to the Mental Health system was knocked back by Magistrate Karen Stafford.

The offences involving Ms Malcolm and two other women occurred on the afternoon of May 10 this year.

Ms Stafford said the extremely violent nature of the offences, which included a bite to one victim and allegedly waving around a large knife in public until police were forced to draw their weapons, were not appropriate for the Mental Health Provisions.

"This is highly threatening, violent behaviour," Ms Stafford said.

"These offences are far too serious to be diverted into the Mental Health sphere."

She also said Malcolm's record did not assist her. The case was adjourned to October 16.

clarence crime grafton court mental health
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    premium_icon Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    Council News Jenny Beatson created the petition due to fears that a lookout at Roberts Hill would impact wildlife, in particular koalas.

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Parenting "They hit a major blood vessel and I started bleeding to death."

    Bunker funds back on the agenda

    premium_icon Bunker funds back on the agenda

    News Cr Rhoades will once again raise the issue of bunker gallery funding

    Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    premium_icon Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    News Boat ramp petition has been handed over.

    Local Partners