Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.
A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Not again - off to hospital after wet weather smash

Janine Watson
16th Feb 2021 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Yet again Coramba Road - just up from the Bennetts Road intersection - has been the scene of a serious car smash.

At just after 8am this morning an eastbound Nissan Patrol ute spun out of control as it travelled along Coramba Rd.

The ute then slid into the path of an oncoming west bound Coffs City Council Isuzu ute, slamming heavily into the passenger side and bonnet area, with the driver having little time to take evasive action.

A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16).
A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16).

Both drivers were able to extricate themselves from the wrecks and were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

DON'T FORGET:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

The NSW Ambulance Service confirmed that one was a 58-year-old male complaining of chest, neck and back pain but there were no details of the second patient.

A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.
A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.

 

The accident has provided a timely reminder to drive to the conditions with more rain on the way for the Coffs Coast this week.

Coramba Rd was impacted for almost 90 minutes.

A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.
A wet weather crash on Coramba Road on Tuesday morning (February 16). Photo by Frank Redward.

The road has developed an unenviable reputation for serious car accidents:

WATCH: Car hits fence after narrowly avoiding head-on

car accidents coffs coramba road crash road accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      New Facebook product mocked

      New Facebook product mocked
      • 16th Feb 2021 10:18 AM

      Top Stories

        Massive expansion planned at van park

        Premium Content Massive expansion planned at van park

        Council News Plans are underway for 80 new sites at the Coffs caravan park.

        Lions’ eye vacant building for men of the Orara Valley

        Premium Content Lions’ eye vacant building for men of the Orara Valley

        Community Region could be home to another community hub as club puts the call out for those...

        IN COURT: 57 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 57 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, February...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.