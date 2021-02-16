Not again - off to hospital after wet weather smash
Yet again Coramba Road - just up from the Bennetts Road intersection - has been the scene of a serious car smash.
At just after 8am this morning an eastbound Nissan Patrol ute spun out of control as it travelled along Coramba Rd.
The ute then slid into the path of an oncoming west bound Coffs City Council Isuzu ute, slamming heavily into the passenger side and bonnet area, with the driver having little time to take evasive action.
Both drivers were able to extricate themselves from the wrecks and were assessed at the scene by paramedics.
DON'T FORGET:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription
The NSW Ambulance Service confirmed that one was a 58-year-old male complaining of chest, neck and back pain but there were no details of the second patient.
The accident has provided a timely reminder to drive to the conditions with more rain on the way for the Coffs Coast this week.
Coramba Rd was impacted for almost 90 minutes.
The road has developed an unenviable reputation for serious car accidents: