Off-duty police officers arrest knife-wielding driver

OFF-DUTY ARRESTS: Two off-duty police officers arrested a man for allegedly threatening drivers with a knife on the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour.
Keagan Elder
TWO off-duty officers arrested a man after he allegedly threatened occupants of another car with a knife.

The officers were last night travelling on the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour about 7.30pm, when they saw the man allegedly drive erratically and threaten other drivers with the weapon.

When stopped at traffic lights, the 40-year-old man got out of his car and allegedly threatened the occupants of another car when the officers intervened.

He was arrested after a brief struggle and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The man was charged with menacing driving, wielding a knife and affray.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 22.

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour knife off-duty officer road rage woolgoolga

