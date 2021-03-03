Off-duty cop films hoon’s jetty burnouts

Cooper Spencer has been sentenced for doing burnouts at the jetty foreshores.

Cooper Spencer has been sentenced for doing burnouts at the jetty foreshores.

A frustrated lawyer has criticised the actions of a Coffs Harbour police officer who posted dashcam footage of his client doing burnouts on YouTube “for the whole world to see.”

His client Cooper Mitchell John Spencer, a 21-year-old green P-plater, pleaded guilty to the burnouts in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

The court heard that on the evening of December 15, Spencer was seen by the officer, who was off-duty at the time, driving near the south wall at the jetty foreshores.

Despite being surrounded by pedestrians and parked vehicles, it was heard Spencer accelerated the vehicle and did a “number of figure 8s” which were captured on the off-duty officer’s dashcam.

The officer later posted the video footage of the hooning on YouTube.

In an attempt to charge him, a number of police officers mistakenly went to Spencer’s twin’s workplace the next day before contacting his mother.

Spencer then attended Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with prolonged, sustained loss of traction and his licence was suspended on the spot.

“As the informer, it’s totally inappropriate in the case that there could be prejudice in the proceedings of the offender,” the defence said of the YouTube video.

The defence told Magistrate Ian Rodgers that while Spencer had no excuse for his crime, he was in need of his licence as he was about to move to Melbourne for work, which would require a lengthy commute.

Magistrate Rodgers noted that despite only being on his green P’s, he already had a number of serious road safety matters on his traffic record including speeding and the suspension of his licence due to loss of demerit points.

“In terms of how long he’s had his licence, it’s not a good traffic history,” he said.

“There were a number of pedestrians and parked cars so there’s some real public safety and road safety issues in this matter … this is a very serious matter.”

Spencer was convicted and fined $1,000 and had his licence disqualified for three months.