Coffs Harbour's new look North Wall.
News

October a milestone month for infrastructure upgrades

by Leonie Kennedy, Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce Committee Member
22nd Oct 2018 1:00 PM

OCTOBER has been a very successful month for Coffs Harbour, with the reopening of the northern breakwall, $10 million approved for the second stage of the stadium precinct and the Jetty 4Shores project taking out the top honours in the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

We had great excitement in the announcement of $10 million in State Government funding under the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund.　

The funding is for Stage 2 development of the Coffs Coast Regional Sport Hub.

 

The Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Centre was awarded $10 million in State Government funding for upgrades under the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund.
The upgrade includes:

  • Three new rectangular fields (north of LP1, 2 and 3) with subsurface drainage including Australian Standard lighting and drainage
  • New sports amenity block to service new fields and upgrade of existing amenity block to regional standard
  • New access road and car park for new fields and much-needed major event parking
  • Connectivity: including new shared footpath, cycleway, pedestrian bridges linking the three major sites within the Regional Sports Hub...Stadium, Education Campus and Health Campus
  • A business case, transport and flood studies for the proposed stage 3 　- a regional indoor sports facility

 

With the reopening of the northern breakwall in time for the school holidays, we couldn't have asked for a better time with Coffs welcoming visitors, including the International Buskers and Comedy Festival Artists.

The breakwall looks fantastic with the wide open walkway and it certainly is a drawcard for locals and visitors alike.　

If you keep your eye peeled you may be surprised at what marine life you will see - I have spotted stingrays, sea turtles , dolphins and amazing schools of fish.

Head down there and check it out; maybe that's something you could do after work, especially now daylight saving has started and don't forget that picnic or BBQ on the weekends!

Following on from that, it was fantastic to hear that the Jetty4Shores Project upgrade received top honours in the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

This was a major project and for Coffs to receive such recognition at this level places Coffs Harbour on the map and heading in the direction of making our city the best regional city in Australia!　 Congratulations to everyone involved in the project - it is certainly a project that Coffs can be proud of.

Let's keep the momentum rolling.

