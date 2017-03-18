Oceania title win has Josh back on track

BACK IN BUSINESS: Local mountain bike rider Josh Button is all smiles after winning the 2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships held in Toowoomba.

BEING crowned the Oceania champion was the pinnacle after a tough year for local mountain bike rider Josh Button.

After last year's season when Button reached the heights of a World Cup podium in April, the 27 year-old crashed to a horrible low breaking his hip in June.

With determination to return to the elite levels, Button not only made it back to racing, he made it all the way to the top of the winner's podium in Toowoomba last weekend while competing in the 2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships.

"I thought I could have gone a bit faster but I'll take it, really stoked,” Button said

"Just great to be back racing and can't wait for next weekend.”

The next event on his radar is the 2017 MTBA National Championships which is being run this weekend at Canungra, west of the Gold Coast.

But to last week's triumphant return, Button finished only half a second ahead of New Zealanders Keegan Wright and Wyn Masters who finished in second and third respectively.

It was a run some doubted he was capable of as he approached the start line, even Button himself.

"I had a shocking morning practice having a small crash, and feeling a little off,” he said.

"After some good food and an afternoon nap, I felt much better come race time. I put to together a really good run, with only a few minor mistakes.”

After qualifying in fourth spot on Saturday, Button had a nervous wait as fastest qualifier Graeme Mudd was last down the hill but the Newcastle rider couldn't match Button's time of 2:46:05 and had to settle for fourth.