The Ocean film festival is coming to the Jetty Memorial theatre. Contributed

DESIGNED to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour showcases more than two hours of sublime footage taken above and below the water's surface.

This carefully curated selection of short films document the beauty and power of the ocean, and celebrate the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea's salt spray; who chase the crests of waves; and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour includes a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics such as the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers.

The films feature captivating cinematography, complete with awe-inspiring underwater scenes and fast-paced wave sequences that have been captured from unbelievable vantage points.

Inspiring and thought provoking, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour is filled with moving footage, touching interviews and insightful narrations.

Each of the festival's films conveys a deep respect and appreciation for the world's oceans and the creatures that call them home.

Films include Ai's Journey about world champion freediver Ai Futaki filmed on Western Australia's stunning Rowley Reef, Kiwi Breeze, Fishpeople which tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea, Touched by the Ocean, Scarlet's Tale, Turtley Addicted and The Big Wave Project.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday at 7pm.

Cost: Adults $32.50, groups of 10 plus $29.50 and children under 16 $22.50.

For more information or to book tickets, visit jettytheatre.com