Mark Spencer with his recently published book, Ocean of Self. Photo: Tim Jarrett
News

Ocean explorer launches next chapter

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarett@news.com.au
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
AN ENDLESS need to ask ‘why?’ is behind Mark Spencer’s quest to comprehend our sense of self.

Drawing together decades of wreck diving experience and his passion for meditation, the local author has released Ocean of Self, a deep-dive into some of life’s big questions.

The book is part autobiography, part scientific exploration and part philosophical inquiry, with his underwater escapades woven in with discussions about human conciousness.

Mr Spencer has had a distinguished career in underwater exploration and in 2010 travelled to Anzac Cove to document the underwater battlegrounds of World War I.

It was there he discovered a hospital ship which led to the realisation it could have been one his great uncle Victor Markey carried wounded men to in his role as a stretcher bearer 95 years previous.

READ MORE: Historic wreck found at Gallipoli

However, it is his second love of meditation, coupled with a necessity to “always have to know why” which has helped initiate an even deeper search for meaning in Ocean of Self.

“With underwater experiences … you feel this sense of expansiveness and timelessness, being in the moment and these kind of comments are repeated again and again,” Mr Spencer said.

“And I am a scientist at heart and I wonder what is going on here and why are people having these experiences.

“Especially as I can correlate those experiences in ocean diving with experiences I have had in meditation.”

The Book Warehouse owner Julie Holgate with underwater photographer Mark Spencer.
While it had been available on digital platforms, the hard copy release of his book was the realisation of long held desire.

Mr Spencer said it felt great to be able to finally hold the book in his hands after deliberating for years on how he might go about getting it published, wanting to avoid the risk of investing upwards of $30,000 to have it printed and distributed.

READ MORE: Search for lost Gallipoli relics

He had eventually gone with a print on demand strategy, which dramatically reduced the cost.

“When I originally looked at digital printing on demand the per-book price was too expensive, and then over the years prices came down and it was a whole new ball game.”

And when it came to stocking the book, he had found an ally in Julie Holgate, owner of The Book Warehouse in Coffs Harbour.

Ms Holgate said there was a strong community of authors in the region who often self published and she was happy to support them.

And she agreed printing on demand had enabled more people to publish their books.

“It is a little bit more viable for authors to get their books in print now,” she said.

“There is a bit more connection between writing a book and getting it published. It is a lot easier to put your book into hard copy and get it into a book store.”

