Coffs Harbour from the 15,000 foot perspective.
Occy straps in for the best view of Coffs

27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM

SURFING champ Mark Occhilupo has spent a lifetime riding the rush of adrenaline.

After rolling into Coffs Harbour for the Billabong Oz Grom Cup, Occy found himself grounded with no waves to catch, so he decided to take the plunge with the crew at Coffs Skydivers and take in the best view of Coffs Coast.

"My adrenaline is going like I'm about to go surf big waves," the former World Champion boardrider said on reaching the tarmac.

"But the only thing is today the waves are flat today. So I'm going skydiving."

Touching down on the sand on Park Beach, Occy was full of praise for the most extreme experience to be had here on the Coffs Coast.

"So good I'd recommend it to anyone."

