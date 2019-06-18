Occupant suffers chest injury in Pacific Hwy crash

Three people injured in Mullaway crash: Station commander for 507 Woolgoolga Fire and Rescue Station Captain Drew Armitage talks about the crash.

POLICE are investigating fatigue as a possible factor in a crash that saw three people rushed to hospital after their car flipped down a steep embankment off the Pacific Hwy.

The wrecked Mercedes SUV could be seen laying on its roof in a creek bed beneath a bridge when emergency services arrived on the scene just after 7pm last night.

It's understood the car, which was travelling in the northbound lanes near Mullaway, veered off the edge of the road before plunging about four metres near the Arrawarra bridge.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said the three occupants, aged in their fifties and sixties, all suffered injury and were transported to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

One of the occupants, aged in their mid-50s, sustained a chest injury.

A 60-year-old man suffered a gash to the forehead while a 64-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

At the scene Woolgoolga Fire and Rescue Station Captain Drew Armitage admitted the trio were 'lucky' to avoid significant injury in the crash.

"It would have been a very scary ride for the occupants... They're very lucky indeed," he said.