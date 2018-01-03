Obsessive herding behaviour

DOG training and behaviourist professional Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training answers your questions for a well trained pup.

Question - My three year old Border Collie chases flies all day and wont come away from them when I call her. Why is she doing this?

Answer - I'm assuming you live on a suburban block.

As you probably know, Border Collies are working dogs.

They have a very strong herding drive and are happiest when they have a job to do such as herding sheep.

Your dog initially would have started to herd the flies simply because they moved, this satisfied her instinct to chase .

Due to the fact she is now doing this all day and won't come to you, her fly chasing has turned into an obsessive behaviour.

The thought of herding the flies is now constantly in her brain and whirring around in there like an electrical circuit .

Bare in mind, your dog is feeling constantly anxious in this state and you need to get help from an experienced trainer to rectify the problem.

Have a question you'd like answered? Email rachel.vercoe@coffscoast advocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in the following Wednesday edition.