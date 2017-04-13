Obey the rules or cop twice the demerit points

BE SAFE: Double demerits will be issued for road offences this weekend.

FROM today, if you are caught breaking road rules you will be issued double demerit points.

At midnight the double demerit period was put in place for the Easter holiday covering through to Monday, April 17.

Double demerits apply if you are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, illegally using a mobile phone or riding without a helmet.

The joint NSW Police and NSW Ambulance campaign, Operation Tortoise, is aimed to reduce the road toll over the long weekend.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said there had been 91 fatalities on NSW roads this year.

Another double demerit period will be held over April 21-25 for the Anzac Day public holiday.

Double demerit enforcement started 20 years ago.