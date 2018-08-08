Menu
Will former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott again run for the Federal seat of Cowper in 2019?
Oakeshott's desire for change in Cowper

Janine Watson
by
8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

PREVIOUS rival in the Cowper contest of 2016, Rob Oakeshott, says there is an increasing desire for change and progress within the region.

With speculation mounting in the lead up to Hartsuyker's retirement announcement today, Mr Oakeshott said the community had a "right to know".

"If it is true, it only confirms what I am hearing on the ground, and that is an increasing desire for change and progress within the region.

"While we all politely wish Mr Hartsuyker and his family well for their personal future, there is the important task of exploring what opportunities lie ahead for community growth and progress post-National Party.

"Every resident should be excited by the opportunities to unite and progress our region, with all community projects now on the table for discussion and possible action.

With a combination of great people and a great location, our region's role as a national leader in community participation is an opportunity long overdue."

Independent MP Rob Oakeshott leaves a press conference in Canberra, Tuesday, June 4, 2013. Mr Oakeshott commented on the Fair Work Act amendment bill. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING
Independent MP Rob Oakeshott leaves a press conference in Canberra, Tuesday, June 4, 2013. Mr Oakeshott commented on the Fair Work Act amendment bill. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING Alan Porritt

