Oakeshott says no to preference deals

Former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott has ruled out doing a preference deal as he contests the seat of Cowper for a second time.

'INDEPENDENT all the way' is how Rob Oakeshott has phrased his announcement today that he won't be doing preference deals in his bid to win the seat of Cowper.

His how to vote card asks for a number one vote alongside his name and for voters to number every other box.

"Choose your preferences. The Oakeshott team will not be doing preference deals, nor directing people to vote 2-8 in any order. That is your choice,” it reads.

Mr Oakeshott said he is fully committed to taking an independent stance to the ballot box and beyond.

"I will not be doing preference deals with any political party or candidates - Liberal, Labor, National, Greens, Christian Democrats, or United Australia Party - in either the Lower or Upper Houses," he said.

"To empower voters, I invite other candidates to outline their preference deals and the policy sacrifices involved, so there is full transparency.

"For our campaign, there is one big danger in doing no deals at this election.

"With different voting systems at a State and Federal level - and the two elections being so close together - it is vitally important for people to be aware that they must number every box for their vote to be valid.

"At pre-polling and on May 18, if someone walks in and just puts a number in one box, it is a wasted vote. It will be put in the informal pile.”