NZ’s hilarious ‘porn safety’ ad goes viral

The New Zealand government has released a quirky online safety ad campaign in a bid to get parents talking to their children about pornography, in a video that has since gone viral.

The video, Keep It Real Online - Pornography, shares a message that kids need to understand the difference between the pornography world and real-life relationships.

The video also delves into the importance of consent, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The ad begins with a mother, Sandra, in a dressing gown opening the door to find two naked porn stars, named Sue and Derek, standing on her front porch.

"We're here because your son looked us up online to watch us," Sue says.

The mother calls her son Mitch down as the pair continue to explain that he has been watching them on his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, her phone, the smart TV and the projector.

"We normally perform for adults, but your son's just a kid," Sue tells the bemused mum.

"He might not know how real relationships actually work.

"We don't even talk about consent, do we? We just get straight to it."

Derek agrees: "No, and I'd never act like that in real life."

The mother stands at the front door looking bemused as the "porn stars" explain what her son's been up to.

The teenage boy appears and looks horrified when seeing who is at the door, dropping his cereal bowl in disbelief.

But Sandra remains calm before addressing the issue with her son.

"Alright Matty, it sounds like it's time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online, and real-life relationships. No judgment!", she says.

The ad ends with a voiceover saying that many young Kiwis are using pornography to learn about sex and that parents should "keep it real online" by using the Government's resources.

According to the Government's website: "It's normal for young people to be curious about sex. The best way to support them is to have open, honest conversations about what they might see and how it's different from real sex and relationships."

It also explains how parents can approach the conversation with their children.

"It can be challenging to talk to your child about porn. Conversations about sex and pornography can be awkward and you might feel like you have no idea where to start," it reads.

Tips include:

• Choose the right moment

• Listen to what they say

• Let them know porn doesn't reflect reality

• Discuss sexual consent and respect

• Be patient

The website also shares other resources parents can use to help them with the conversation.

