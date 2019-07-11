Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019 4:21 PM

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

banks westpac

Top Stories

    Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 2

    premium_icon Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 2

    News THE Advocate is shining a light on some of the city's finest former students who have gone on to great thing. In part two we look at Toormina High alumni.

    • 11th Jul 2019 3:35 PM
    Nature with a waterfront view

    premium_icon Nature with a waterfront view

    News Paddle Our Parks canoe tours are back for another season.

    • 11th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    premium_icon Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    Health Witness recounts a cop punching Nathan Tran before his death

    Three dead as girl rescued from capsized yacht

    premium_icon Three dead as girl rescued from capsized yacht

    News Three bodies have been pulled from the water after a boat accident