NZ volcano blast: Faces of the missing Aussies

A family of four from Sydney, a mother and daughter from Brisbane and an Adelaide family - these are who Prime Minister Scott Morrison was talking about when he warned the nation to be prepared for more bad news.

They are among a long list of the missing and maybe dead being held by Red Cross with their desperate families unable to locate or make contact with them.

The volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Picture: Supplied

Officially the New Zealand Government said on Tuesday there were eight missing presumed dead on White Island, whose suspected graves have been tentatively marked but their bodies currently remain unrecoverable.

But Australia's list of the missing runs to double that, the anomaly just an example of the confusion and complexity of the investigation being co-ordinated out of a cafeteria in the Whakatane regional council chambers.

Rescuers arrive on White Island after the volcano erupted. Picture: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

List of other nationalities including from Mexico, Malaysia and China are also there and just where all these people are remains unclear.

But one thing is clear there are only eight bodies on the smouldering atoll and the race is on to positively identify who they are to provide some comfort to the multinational passenger list of travellers loved ones back home are seriously worried about.

News Corp Australia was invited into the war room that was until Monday from 2pm when a volcano blew, the staff cafeteria.

There officials are running through lists of foreign tourists family and friends have failed to make contact with. Many are on another list provided by the Ovation of the Seas crew and yet another list of locals not heard from.

At least two locals' names have since moved to the confirmed deceased list.

Uniformed officers from all three New Zealand military services are there in the room, health officials, weather and seismic experts but critically so too are consular staff from the Australian High Commission desperate to provide answers to Canberra.

Relatives of the Langford family have confirmed they haven't heard anything from father Anthony, wife Kristine and children Jesse, 19, and 17-year-old Winona since the eruption.

The family was visiting the island as part of a cruise ship tour when the island blew.

Jesse Langford's former school Marist College North Shore sent an email to parents confirming the family was missing.

Jesse Langford, 15, is missing along with his parents and sister.

Winona Langford, 17, is missing along with her parents and brother.

"Jesse, who graduated last year was a talented and popular student during his time at the school, finishing up as MacKillop House captain," school principal Tony Duncan said.

"Jesse has been a student at Marist since Year 7 with his family remembered fondly around the College. Please have the Langford family in your prayers."

North Sydney family Anthony and Kristine Langford, as well as their teenage children, Winona and Jesse, are missing after a volcano erupted at White Island.

In Adelaide, the family of lawyer Gavin Dallow, 53, and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking asked to keep them in your prayers.

Mr Dallow's partner Lisa Dallow, 48, has been accounted for.

The trio's family confirmed they set off on a day trip to White Island on Monday but had not heard from them since.

"I'm wrecked … we had the phone with us all last night," Mr Brian Dallow said.

"We don't know anything, we haven't heard anything."

He said his daughter informed him yesterday that his son went to the island.

Brian said he had been calling hotlines and checking the Red Cross website for updated information on missing persons but was yet to hear any news.

Gavin Dallow and his partner Lisa, who has been accounted for. Mr Dallow is still missing. Picture: Facebook

Zoe Hosking, 15, of South Australia, is missing after White Island’s volcano erupted. Picture: Facebook

Brisbane mother and daughter Julie and Jessica Richards, aged 47 and 20 respectively, were listed as missing by Jessica's father, Tony Richards.

The pair, from Calamvale, had been enjoying a holiday together on board the Ovation of the Sea cruise where a number of other Australians were vacationing, Julie's sister Barbara Whitehead said yesterday.

The cruise carries thousands of passengers to nearby Tauranga, on the New Zealand mainland.

Mrs Whitehead said the situation involving her sister was "awful".

"We still haven't heard anything yet," she said.

Julie is listed as a director and part-owner of electronic design and manufacture company Vtron Pty Ltd, which is based on the Gold Coast.

Jessica Richards, 20, and her mother Julie Richards, 47, are both missing.

Then there is Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, and Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, of Coffs Harbour, NSW, listed as missing.

Last night more consular staff were being dispatched to Whakatane and also Sydney staff from the Ovarion of the Seas company Royal Caribbean to help go through their passenger manifest which lists more than 4000 passenger names.

Part of the problem was the Red Cross list was available to the public to add or subtract from as information came to hand.

Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted. The couple are still missing. Picture: Facebook

Naturally panicked families in Australia sent them names when they could not make contact with loved ones, perhaps not realising network connection in this part of North Island is not great.

But they are lists everyone is checking twice, three times and today many hope some clarity will be had.

The one list everyone hopes is not wrong is the one that has those eight names and there are not more who could be missing and now sadly presumed dead that now are needed to be added.