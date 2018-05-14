Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peanut allergy? Give this Aldi product a miss.
Peanut allergy? Give this Aldi product a miss.
Health

NUTS: Aldi recalls popular snack food from stores

Adam Hourigan
by
14th May 2018 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

A POPULAR nut snack has been recalled by Aldi supermarkets.

The Oh So Natural Wholefoods Almond, Cashew & Cranberry Bites 200g bar has been recalled due to the presence of peanuts which are not declared in the allergen statement.

A statement from Aldi said they take product quality and safety seriously and wish to advise all customers of a recall of the product.

The product has been available for sale in ALDI stores in VIC, QLD and the following NSW stores: Lavington, Albury, Tweed Heads South, Grafton, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Casino, Byron Bay, Toormina, Goonellabah, Armidale and Kingscliff.

Other stores and states are not affected by this recall.

Consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.

For further information please contact the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993 or see www.foodstandards.gov.au/recalls for Australian food recall information.

Related Items

aldi aldi supermarket editors picks nut allergy nuts recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Family left homeless after house gutted by flames

    premium_icon Family left homeless after house gutted by flames

    News My son came running in from around the side of the house and said 'mum quick there's a fire'

    House engulfed in flames, firefighters on scene

    House engulfed in flames, firefighters on scene

    News FIRE crews are this afternoon responding to a house fire at Toormina

    Make this exclusive address yours

    Make this exclusive address yours

    Property This Korora home is Joanne Vines from One Agency's Pick of the Week

    What's in a name? Product recall.

    What's in a name? Product recall.

    News The red flag was on the front of the packet

    Local Partners