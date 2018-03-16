Nurturing the talent of our future radio stars

SERVING the community while providing a plaftorm for Coffs Harbour's youth for the past 45 years, CHYFM is showing no signs of slowing down.

Since launching in 1973, more than 5,000 radio broadcasting students have walked through the community radio station's doors.

The station has been nominated for numerous awards, just last year taking out the 2017 Excellence in Community Participation Award from the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia.

Now, the CHYFM team have announced the station has been awarded charity status by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, meaning more opportunities will become available to train up Coffs Harbour's youth for careers in media.

Station Manager Becky Cole said the team are eager to expand upon their media training courses.

"Becoming a charity opens up a whole new world of opportunities for us,” she said.

"All donations will be go towards training Coffs Harbour's youth in radio broadcasting and opening new doors for their future.”

The community radio station currently provides bronze, silver and gold radio broadcast courses.

As a charity, CHYFM are planning to expand their training programs into new areas such as e-learning and student journalism.

For those interested in donating contact Becky Cole at becky@chyfm.com or call 66511104.