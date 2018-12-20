Menu
Kristine MacBeath graduated with a Diploma of Nursing, which she completed at TAFE Hervey Bay. Annie Perets
Education

Nursing Diploma graduate shows it's never too late to study

Annie Perets
by
20th Dec 2018 1:29 PM
HER goal was to graduate with a Diploma of Nursing before she turned 60.

At 58, Kristine MacBeath beamed from head to toe as she accepted her piece of paper during a TAFE graduation ceremony last week.

It was a proud moment for Ms MacBeath, particularly as she also took out the prestigious Student of the Year award.

Having previously worked in workplace health and safety and rehabilitation, Ms MacBeath she was taking a break and was picking fruit when she enrolled into the course.

 "It had always been in the back of my mind so when I heard the campus at Hervey Bay was offering nursing, I thought it was now or never," Ms MacBeath said. 

"I've had to overcome quite a few challenges over the last 18 months to get to this point, so I was just grateful to get through it."

Ms MacBeath, whose family home is near Gladstone, uprooted her life and moved to Hervey Bay for the course.

She had to juggle her studies and work with practical placements and traveling to see her family during the course's duration.

She stood among other graduates from the Maryborough and Hervey Bay TAFE campuses at the graduation at the Brolga Theatre.

