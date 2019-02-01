Nurses welcomed into careers

IT'S a memorable day for the local hospital and health services as 34 new nurses launch their careers.

This number is made up of 20 new graduate registered nurses and 14 enrolled nurses.

"Nursing and midwifery graduates are an integral part of our workforce and we are very happy to greet these enthusiastic and talented nurses who want to make a difference, and develop their skills in the public health system," Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

NSW Health's employment of graduate nurses and midwives has been steadily increasing, with a record 2500 graduates employed for 2019, representing a 25% increase over the past five years.

Over a quarter of these new graduate nurses and midwives will start their careers in rural and regional locations across NSW.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said nurses are the backbone of the state's public health system.

"Around the clock, 365 days a year our nurses and midwives are on the front line of the NSW health system providing exemplary care to patients," Mr Hazzard said.

"Their commitment and compassion, combined with clinical skills, contribute to the health and well being of the people of NSW.

"I can't thank our new graduates enough for choosing a career in caring for the sick and vulnerable in our community."

The 2018/19 State Budget has added 1,370 health staff, including 300 medical practitioners, 950 nurses and midwives and 120 allied health professionals - resulting in a record frontline clinical and clinical support staff of over 105,000 people.