Aussie nurses stunned by celebs surprise note

Actor Liam Neeson has been busy shooting his new film Backlight in Melbourne over the past few weeks.

But despite being on a tight schedule, the 68-year-old made time to give a special thanks to the frontline workers working tirelessly through the pandemic.

The Irish actor surprised a Melbourne hospital with a huge bunch of flowers and a handwritten note.

The nurses of Royal Melbourne Hospital received a beautiful gift. Picture: Facebook.



"To all you lovely Aussie and Irish nurses. Thinking of you all. Much love and respect, Liam Neeson," it read.

The nurses at Royal Melbourne's Hospital were left in shock when the star made his special delivery, sharing their gratitude on Facebook.

"I will find you...and I will...treat you," the post jokingly began, referencing his iconic line from the movie Taken.

"Liam Neeson is filming a movie in Melbourne and was kind enough to send in some flowers to our Acute Medical Unit, which was a COVID-19 ward this year.

"Thanks Liam, from all of us starstruck at RMH!"

The healthcare workers were in "shock". Picture: Facebook.



Fans were just as awed by the heartwarming gesture.

"Fantastic you all deserve this treat," one Facebook user commented. "Thank you all."

"That's very kind," another wrote. "He's a very thoughtful man."

"How special is that!" someone else added.

"How beautiful wow, you all deserve it," another said.

According to the film's producer, Paul Currie, Liam Neeson hasn't done any sightseeing while he has been in Australia.

Due to the strict COVID-safe rules, the star has basically gone from hotel room to the movie set.

Speaking with The Age, Paul said: "He hasn't had time to go out to restaurants or anything like that, and we can't let him out anyway."

The $43 million film Blacklight was written, directed and produced by Mark Williams, who was also behind Netflix crime drama Ozark.

The new movie will feature Neeson as a "troubled off-the-books fixer for the FBI tasked with pulling undercover agents out of dangerous situations", the production company said, according to The Age.

Originally published as Nurses stunned by celebs surprise note