Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

by James O’Doherty
27th May 2020 12:25 PM
Frontline healthcare workers, police officers, and other public servants will not get a scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year, with the state government freezing public sector wages for 12 months.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision hasn't been taken lightly, but NSW needs "every spare dollar" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wage freeze will save the government $3 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has justified a wage freeze for public servants - including frontline healthcare heroes - by saying their jobs remain safe.

Ms Berejiklian said she is "deeply grateful to all our frontline workers" but they need to cop a wage freeze to support the state's economy.

"Just don't have a pay rise for the next 12 months, that's all we're saying," she said.

Asked how a nurse would feel about the decision, Ms Berejiklian said: "We've actually supported our healthcare workers by keeping (COVID-19) rates low"

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said this wage freeze is not an effective cut, because inflation rates are expected to plummet.

Originally published as Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

