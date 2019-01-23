Nurses make a political stand for their patients

State Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge joins with NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members at a rally in Coffs Harbour.

PATIENTS on the Coffs Coast are being denied the extent of nurse care hours those in the metropolitan receive due to the current State Government classification of hospitals.

That's the claim being made by the local branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, which is seeking to make the state's nurse to patient ratios a key State election issue.

Joined by Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge local frontline health workers have rallied in Coffs Harbour.

Peter Brookes, Coffs Harbour In-Patient branch secretary of the Nurses Midwives Association, said local nurses hold their patients' care and safety at heart.

"There are a lot of issues in NSW Health that are affecting the day-to-day grind of nurses and ultimately our patient safety in our hospitals," Mr Brookes said.

With higher numbers of drug affected patients presenting to emergency wards, hospital nurses like all frontline emergency workers are being put in harm's way.

This week it has been revealed that some local male nurses are performing large parts of their shifts serving as security guards just to protect their colleagues.

"Yes we are seeing an increasing amount of violence in our hospitals and more of our time is being spent on these things that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis," Mr Brookes said.

"This impacts greatly on a nurse's ability to be able to do their job in the health service.

"So we are campaigning hard around ratios. We are complaining about ratios for our patients to increase safety.

"Increasing nurse to patient ratios is proven to put patient safety at the forefront so we can provide the best quality care that we can."

Mr Judge praised the honour behind the campaign as nurses make a stand for their patients saying it had State Labor's full backing.

"This is not a campaign for more money for them, it is about better care for patients. I am very pleased to pledge to support their campaign," Mr Judge said.

"This is literally a matter of life and death. Tired and overstressed nurses can make mistakes or fail to notice important signs about a patient. Those mistakes can be fatal.

"Nurses need time to give patients the care they need and deserve. Good nurse to patient ratios ensure that nurses are alert and that they have enough time to provide quality care to patients."

"A life in Coffs Harbour is worth as much as a life in Sydney, but the current State Government expects each nurse in Coffs Harbour to care for more patients than a nurse in Sydney. Nurses save lives.

"The National Party claims to represent regional NSW, but they are part of a government that treats patients in Coffs Harbour as second class citizens."

He said nurse ratios on the Coffs Coast were especially important given the State Government is undertaking a $190 million upgrade program that will increase the size of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

"A patient who is uncertain and in pain in the middle of the night is not thinking about the nice new hospital building they're in," Mr Judge said.

"They want a nurse who has enough time to spend with them to manage their pain and assure them that they are getting the right treatment.

"You could employ a lot of nurses for the amount that the Liberal/National government in NSW is wanting on knocking down and rebuilding stadiums."

Mr Brookes said under the current tiered system in NSW Health hospitals are rated in categories A, B and C determining the level of care that patients receive from nurses.

"So a category A hospital in Sydney gets six nursing hours per patient per day, whereas a category C hospital gets five hours, so one hour less per patient per day just because people choose to live in areas like Bellingen or Macksville," he said.

"Whereas Coffs Harbour is a category B hospital so we get five and a half hours per patient per day - half an hour less in terms of patient care hours just because of our postcode."