Nurses 'run off their feet': health district responds

OUR local nurses are always getting the thumbs up when we do our weekly call-out to readers.

This week it was Janalei May Anderson who wrote:

'Thumbs up to the nurses at Coffs Harbour Health Campus ICU and surgical ward. I have watched you guys over the last two weeks be absolutely run off your feet.

One person doing the jobs of 10.

Nurses DO NOT get enough credit. I see your struggles and exhaustion. Each and every one of you are amazing.'

It prompted The Coffs Coast Advocate to ask the authorities how many nurses are employed across the Mid North Coast Local Health District and how these numbers are determined.

The district takes in seven hospitals: Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Kempsey, Macksville, Port Macquarie and Wauchope.

"The Mid North Coast Local Health District employs around 2,200 nurses and midwives including registered nurses, enrolled nurses, registered midwives and new graduate nurses,"

Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive Mid North Coast Local Health District said.

"Each of our seven hospitals are staffed in accordance with NSW Health policy and the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwives' (State) Award 2019."

Mr Dowrick says this allows for the agreed number of nurses to be rostered each shift based on patient occupancy.

"There is also capacity within each nursing unit to increase staff as required."

There are more than 53,000 nurses and midwives working in NSW Health hospitals and health services.

Earlier this year Coffs Harbour was called out on national television by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association with claims nurses were being stigmatised and treated poorly in the region due to fears of COVID-19.

Year of the nurse and midwife

DURING the World Health Organisation's International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, the work of our dedicated staff caring for people in the hospital and community health settings is more important than ever.

The 2020 theme of Nursing the World to Health is particularly significant given the challenges being faced by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The NSW Government is investing $2.8 billion to recruit 8,300 extra frontline staff over the next three years, including an additional 5,000 more nurses and midwives," Mr Dowrick said.