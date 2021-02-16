Menu
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
News

Nurse hit in drive-by ‘gangland’ shooting

by Erin Lyons
16th Feb 2021 7:35 AM

A nurse has been caught in the crossfire of a suspected gangland shooting in Sydney's west.

Two men dressed in all black fired multiple shots at a townhouse on Auburn Road, at Auburn about 8pm Monday.

None of the residents were injured but a nurse at the nearby Auburn Hospital was hit in the leg after a stray bullet flew through the hospital's rear window, shattering glass.

She was treated for a minor injury to her leg.

"It's a very serious incident and this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Superintendent Adam Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation in relation to identifying the people responsible and put them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Nurse hit in drive-by 'gangland' shooting

